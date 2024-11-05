A pivotal seminar titled "Gas Market Development for Domestic Gas and Pipeline Connectivity to Northeast for Gas Access" is set to take place on November 8 in Guwahati. Organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in partnership with the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), this half-day workshop aims to facilitate a comprehensive discussion on the integration of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in the North-Eastern region, focusing on its potential to enhance energy security, drive industrial growth and contribute to a low-carbon future for India.

As India embarks on its ambitious journey toward sustainable energy solutions, the North-Eastern region stands out as a key player in this transformation. With its rich natural resources and strategic geographic location, the region is uniquely positioned to leverage LNG for economic development. This seminar seeks to explore the opportunities and challenges associated with the adoption of LNG, providing a vital platform for dialogue among various stakeholders including government officials, industry leaders, investors, and technology innovators.

The seminar will commence with a registration and tea session, followed by a Keynote Session from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM. Notable speakers such as Anjani Kumar Tiwari, a member of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), Rajesh K. Mediratta, the Managing Director and CEO of IGX, Deepak Mehta, the Chief Business Officer of IGX and Dr. Jatinder Singh, the Deputy Secretary General of PHDCCI, will share their insights on the critical role LNG plays in enabling energy transition in the North-East. The discussions are expected to throw light on how LNG can not only serve as an alternative energy source but also as a catalyst for economic growth in sectors like manufacturing, power generation, and transportation.

Following the Keynote Session, a Technical Session will take place which will look into the infrastructure needs and policy frameworks necessary for LNG market expansion. Participants will engage in discussions on the establishment of industrial clusters around LNG hubs, which could significantly promote industrialization in the region.

Moreover, the seminar aims to identify technological innovations that can help overcome distribution challenges, particularly in remote areas of the North-East.

The outcomes of the seminar are anticipated to provide valuable insights into the strategic importance of LNG in the North-East's energy landscape. Participants will leave with a clearer understanding of the key infrastructure and policy support required for the growth of the LNG market, as well as innovative solutions that address the unique challenges faced by the region. The event will also serve as a networking opportunity, encouraging partnerships that can accelerate the growth of LNG infrastructure and facilitate the transition toward cleaner energy.

The target audience for this seminar includes government officials from energy and natural resources ministries, industry leaders from the LNG and natural gas sectors, investors interested in energy infrastructure projects, technological innovators focused on LNG distribution solutions, and policymakers engaged in clean energy transitions. Moreover, academia and researchers specializing in energy and sustainability will find this seminar particularly beneficial as they seek to align their work with the ongoing energy developments in the region.