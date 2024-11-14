Pollution Control Board Assam (PCBA), in association with the NER Chapter of PHDCCI and with support from Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. (NRL), organized a seminar titled Biofuels for Driving Future Economy: Challenges and Opportunities on November 13 at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati. The seminar gathered experts, government officials, and industry leaders to discuss the potential of biofuels as a sustainable energy solution for India’s future, while also addressing the challenges faced in scaling up biofuel production.

The seminar marked a significant step in recognizing the importance of biofuels, which have the potential to play a pivotal role in mitigating environmental issues like climate change while contributing to energy security and economic growth. The event highlighted the vital role of regulatory bodies, industries, and agronomy in ensuring the sustainable production and use of biofuels, while emphasizing the necessity of a collaborative approach across sectors to develop a robust biofuel industry.

The inaugural session was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, who shared their insights into the growing importance of biofuels in today’s energy landscape. Prof. Lalnilawma, Minister of State for Rural Development, Horticulture, and Public Health Engineering, Govt. of Mizoram, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing that the seminar’s theme, Biofuels for Driving Future Economy: Challenges and Opportunities, was an essential and timely topic. Prof. Lalnilawma remarked that biofuels represent a significant area of opportunity in terms of both environmental sustainability and economic development. He also shared personal experiences from Mizoram, where, upon the government’s establishment, the primary concern was water depletion in rural areas due to climate change. He noted that the rise in water scarcity was a critical issue, which made the exploration of sustainable energy solutions like biofuels even more urgent.

Prof. Lalnilawma pointed out that the term “fuel” traditionally refers to something used to produce energy, and in the context of biofuels, it’s clear that these renewable energy sources offer a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels. He highlighted the global push for economic growth and development, emphasizing that biofuels are a renewable energy source that aligns with the world’s sustainable development goals.



Dr. Arup Kumar Mishra, Chairman of Pollution Control Board Assam, also shared valuable insights on biofuels and their potential benefits for the environment. Mishra acknowledged that fossil fuels have long been a dominant source of energy; however, as an environmentalist, he stressed that biofuels are the best alternative for mitigating environmental challenges. He discussed the “third generation” of biofuels, which include waste-based biofuels, emphasizing that municipal waste, often seen as a burden, could be repurposed into biofuels, creating a circular economy that reduces environmental pollution. The waste of towns and cities could be transformed into valuable resources through biofuel production processes, he noted.

Dr. Mishra also referenced India’s National Biofuel Policy, specifically the National Mission on Biofuels (2018), which aims to promote biofuels and achieve a 50% renewable energy target by 2020. He acknowledged the various challenges in developing biofuels, such as a growing population, shrinking landmass, and concerns over food versus fuel, but insisted that the challenges are surmountable with the right strategies and efforts from both the government and the private sector. He cited the example of Numaligarh Refinery as a model of biofuel development, highlighting the company’s active role in the biofuel sector.



OP Chetry, General Manager of Guwahati Refinery, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., provided a broader industry perspective on biofuels and their role in India’s energy transition. He acknowledged that while fossil fuels have been a major source of energy for the past century, climate change demands a new approach. Chetry emphasized the need for private sector investment and entrepreneurship in biofuel production, which would drive the sector forward. He also cited India’s ethanol blending program, which currently stands at 16.91%, as a success story of how biofuels are helping reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels. He encouraged greater private participation, stating that such investments will not only help clean up urban areas but also contribute to the country’s energy security.

Chetry further highlighted the potential of "waste to wealth" strategies, particularly in converting Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) to biogas. He stressed how waste, often considered a burden, can be transformed into a valuable resource, benefiting the environment while contributing to clean energy production. This approach also promotes a circular economy, creating job opportunities and reducing pollution in urban areas.

He also spoke about the significant role agricultural waste plays in biofuel production. By converting crop residues and other agricultural waste into biofuels, farmers can generate additional income, supporting both rural livelihoods and the biofuel industry. Chetry said that these initiatives have the potential to provide farmers with a new revenue stream, contributing to the growth of the biofuel sector while promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

SK Barua, CEO of North East Gas Distribution Company Ltd., spoke about the specific challenges faced in the North East region in implementing biofuel technologies. He pointed out that Assam currently lacks biofuel plants and that the adoption of biofuels, such as ethanol blending, has been slower than expected. Barua also noted that, while the North East has great potential for biofuel production due to its agricultural output, the region faces challenges such as inadequate waste segregation practices, which hinder the biofuel sector’s growth. He urged for more local biofuel plants and better waste management practices to support the production of Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) and other biofuels.

Barua suggested that one of the key ways to move forward with biofuel development in the region is through government policies that mandate the production and use of biofuels. He also highlighted the government’s recent mandate to inject CBG into the energy grid, which will create more opportunities for biofuel projects in Assam and beyond.

The seminar also featured a distinguished group of technical experts. The dignitaries of the technical session included His Excellency, Dr. Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East & NE India; Nikunja Borthakur, Advisor (Corporate Affairs), Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. (NRL); Kuladhar Saikia, IPS, Former DGP Assam Police and Consultant, World Bank; Mrinmoy Pathak, CA and Strategic Director, YouthCove Foundation; and Prof. K. K. Sen, Retd. Director- Planning & Development Department, Academic Dean & Lifetime Member- Assam Sahitya Sabha.

During the session, the dignitaries emphasized the importance of collaboration across various sectors to advance the biofuel agenda. They suggested that PHDCCI take the lead in creating a Biofuel Development Forum for the North Eastern States, involving representatives from the Oil & Gas PSUs, the hydrocarbon and renewable power sectors, policymakers, academia, local industries, and financial institutions. This forum would aim to foster the development of the biofuel industry at the grassroots level, addressing regional challenges and tapping into the immense potential of biofuels.



The seminar concluded with a formal vote of thanks delivered by Bibhuti Dutta, Resident Director (NER), who thanked all the dignitaries, speakers, and attendees for their valuable contributions. He acknowledged the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, including government agencies, private sectors, and academic institutions, in driving the biofuel agenda forward. Dutta stressed that biofuels represent an exciting opportunity for the North East region to build a sustainable energy future.