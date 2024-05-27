The month of June has 12 scheduled bank holidays on account of various religious holidays, regional celebrations, and weekends.

Depending on local celebrations, all Indian banks—public and private—including the State Bank of India (SBI)—will take at least 12 days off in June 2024. This covers all Sundays off as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. There are five Sundays in particular this month.



Here is a table of the Indian bank holidays for June 2024:

Date Day Holiday Applicable Regions June 2 Sunday Weekend Holiday Nationwide June 8 Saturday Second Saturday Nationwide June 9 Sunday Weekend Holiday Nationwide June 15 Saturday YMA Day/Raja Sankranti Mizoram, Odisha June 16 Sunday Weekend Holiday Nationwide June 17 Monday Eid-Ul-Adha Except Mizoram, Sikkim, Itanagar June 18 Tuesday Eid-Ul-Adha Jammu and Kashmir June 22 Saturday Fourth Saturday Nationwide June 23 Sunday Weekend Holiday Nationwide June 30 Sunday Weekend Holiday Nationwide

In June 2024, banks in India will observe holidays on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays as per usual practice. Additional holidays include YMA Day/Raja Sankranti in Mizoram and Odisha on June 15, and Eid-Ul-Adha on June 17 and June 18, with regional variations.



