Bank Holidays June 2024: Banks to remain shut for 12 days
In June 2024, banks in India will observe holidays on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays as per usual practice. Additional holidays include YMA Day/Raja Sankranti in Mizoram and Odisha on June 15, and Eid-Ul-Adha on June 17 and June 18, with regional variations.
The month of June has 12 scheduled bank holidays on account of various religious holidays, regional celebrations, and weekends.
Depending on local celebrations, all Indian banks—public and private—including the State Bank of India (SBI)—will take at least 12 days off in June 2024. This covers all Sundays off as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. There are five Sundays in particular this month.
Here is a table of the Indian bank holidays for June 2024:
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|Applicable Regions
|June 2
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|Nationwide
|June 8
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|Nationwide
|June 9
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|Nationwide
|June 15
|Saturday
|YMA Day/Raja Sankranti
|Mizoram, Odisha
|June 16
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|Nationwide
|June 17
|Monday
|Eid-Ul-Adha
|Except Mizoram, Sikkim, Itanagar
|June 18
|Tuesday
|Eid-Ul-Adha
|Jammu and Kashmir
|June 22
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|Nationwide
|June 23
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|Nationwide
|June 30
|Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|Nationwide
In June 2024, banks in India will observe holidays on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays as per usual practice. Additional holidays include YMA Day/Raja Sankranti in Mizoram and Odisha on June 15, and Eid-Ul-Adha on June 17 and June 18, with regional variations.
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