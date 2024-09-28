In light of escalating concerns surrounding the black market sale of Coldplay concert tickets, BookMyShow has issued a clarifying statement emphasizing its commitment to fair ticketing practices. Following summons from Mumbai Police regarding alleged unauthorized ticket sales, the platform outlined the measures taken to provide equitable access to fans.

During the initial ticket sale on September 22, BookMyShow witnessed an astonishing 13 million users vying for tickets to the eagerly awaited concert, set for January 18, 19, and 21, 2025. To manage the overwhelming demand, the company implemented a queueing system, temporarily delaying purchases but ultimately aiming to ensure that genuine fans had the opportunity to secure their tickets.

“We have worked diligently to ensure every fan had a fair chance to secure tickets,” a spokesperson said, highlighting the policy of limiting purchases to four tickets per user. The overwhelming response prompted the addition of a third concert date, which was met with enthusiasm.

However, BookMyShow expressed serious concerns regarding the prevalence of unauthorized ticket sales. “It has come to our attention that certain platforms have listed tickets for Coldplay's concert both before and after the official sale,” the spokesperson remarked. The company disavowed any ties to unauthorized sellers, such as Viagogo and Gigsberg, and condemned the practices of ticket scalping and black marketing.

“Scalping and black marketing of tickets are illegal and strictly condemned in India. We have filed a complaint with law enforcement and are cooperating fully with the investigation,” the statement read.

The spokesperson also cautioned consumers about the risks associated with purchasing from unauthorized sources, reiterating that such tickets may be invalid or counterfeit.

Coldplay’s highly anticipated return to India comes after eight years, with ticket prices originally ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 35,000. However, resellers have reportedly listed tickets for exorbitant prices, from Rs 35,000 to Rs 3 lakh, exacerbating the concern around black market sales.

