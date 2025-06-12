Akash Singh, a veteran in software engineering with eight years of experience, has pioneered work in AI security protocols and created AI-driven tools for user experience.

As organisations worldwide grapple with the complexities of AI implementation, his perspective cuts through with a measured, pragmatic strategy. His contributions to AI security frameworks and user experience design have emerged as a critical blueprint for companies navigating the complex terrain of AI integration.

The Security-Experience Paradigm

In 2023, SurfShark reported the highest number of AI incidents, making it a record year in the decades of AI existence. This created a unique challenge, which is how to maintain robust security without compromising the seamless user experience that modern applications demand.

"The traditional approach of treating security and user experience as separate concerns is obsolete," he explains. "Modern AI systems require an integrated approach where security measures are woven into the fabric of the user experience, creating a seamless protective layer that users barely notice but consistently rely upon."

Improving User Interaction in AI-Powered Systems

Report forecasts that end-user spending on information security will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2023 to 2028.

This substantial investment reflects the industry's recognition that successful AI integration requires more than just technical excellence; it demands a fundamental rethinking of how users interact with AI-powered systems. Singh's methodologies have become particularly relevant as organisations grapple with these dual challenges.

Some of his earlier contributions include being a founding engineer at Belong Home. He developed a fully digital flow for tenants applying for a house online there. This process allowed tenants to get approved and sign a lease without human intervention.

“This was the industry's first end-to-end digital experience for home renting to automatically run background checks and income checks and create a digital lease document,” Singh emphasises.

The system processed over $10 million annually while Singh was in the company until July 2021. It was reported that it processes more than $60 million worth of payments yearly.

With his current role at Splunk (Cisco) as a senior software engineer since 2023, Singh has been focusing on integrating Large Language Models (LLMs) into security products, creating an AI assistant for our security products that can help analysts sift through vast amounts of data more efficiently.

“As the lead on the user interface for this project, I am using my expertise to build a user interface that makes it a seamless experience to interact with AI,” Singh elaborates.

His work for the company also includes improving the way the company runs automated tests using Docker to reduce runtimes and save the company upwards of $500k annually, and automated the process of setting up local developer environments by using Docker to save around 6-7 hours for each developer.

The Growing Role of AI in Enterprise Interactions

Databricks' report indicates that 85 per cent of global enterprises are actively using generative AI in at least one function. This data underscores the importance of Singh's work in creating sustainable integration frameworks.

As organisations worldwide grapple with AI integration challenges, his frameworks are gaining traction across industries.

"The next frontier is not just about more AI or better AI," Singh reflects, considering the road ahead. "It is about creating systems that enhance human capabilities while maintaining trust and security. We are not just solving today's problems but also preventing tomorrow's."

This philosophy has become increasingly relevant as global AI adoption accelerates. Morgan Stanley's report estimates that the global market for AI-based cybersecurity products was about $15 billion in 2021 and will surge to roughly $135 billion by 2030. This suggests significant growth in AI security investments.

"Ultimately, our success will be measured not by the sophistication of our AI systems but by how seamlessly and securely they enhance human potential. That is the true benchmark of successful AI integration,” he concludes.

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