Cairn cuts nearly 90,000 tonnes of emissions, highlights FY25 sustainability gains

On the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, Cairn Oil & Gas, a Vedanta Group company, has underscored its commitment to sustainable and responsible energy production by highlighting key achievements outlined in its FY25 Sustainability Report, “Inspiring Actions, Fostering Impact.” The report details significant progress made by the company in emissions reduction, clean energy transition, biodiversity conservation, and community development, with a strong focus on the Northeast region.

According to the report, Cairn reduced 89,770 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent emissions during FY25—an environmental impact comparable to planting approximately 4.5 million trees annually. This milestone reflects the company’s sustained, multi-year efforts towards decarbonisation. Over the past five years, Cairn has conserved 3.11 million gigajoules of energy and has committed to reducing absolute methane emissions by 30 per cent as part of its Net Zero Carbon ambition.

Strengthening its nature-based climate solutions, the company planted nearly 800,000 trees and mangroves to enhance carbon sinks and promote biodiversity across sensitive ecosystems. These initiatives align with Cairn’s broader environmental stewardship goals, particularly in ecologically fragile regions such as the Northeast.

In a major recognition of its climate accountability, Cairn achieved the prestigious Gold Standard Pathway status for reporting year 2025 under the United Nations Environment Programme’s Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0. Notably, Cairn is the first and only upstream oil and gas company in India to join the global methane reporting and mitigation framework. As part of OGMP 2.0, the company has submitted a comprehensive and credible implementation plan aimed at significantly reducing methane emissions while ensuring transparent climate reporting.

Cairn has also marked a historic milestone in the Northeast by becoming the first company to commence production from a Discovered Small Field (DSF) block in the region, through its Hazarigaon block in Golaghat district of Assam. The natural gas produced from the block is already enabling tea estates to transition from coal to cleaner fuel alternatives, reducing emissions and operational costs.

Further contributing to Assam’s green mobility goals, Cairn-supplied gas is powering 100 CNG buses in Guwahati, supporting the state government’s push for sustainable public transport infrastructure. In a region renowned for its biodiversity and ecological sensitivity, the availability of natural gas as a cleaner energy source is facilitating development while minimising environmental impact.

As Assam advances its sustainable development agenda, Cairn’s initiatives continue to play a pivotal role in promoting cleaner energy adoption, community empowerment, and conservation. Beyond energy transition, the company has supported women-led handloom enterprises, wildlife protection programmes, and livelihood initiatives across the region.

The Northeast remains central to Cairn’s sustainability strategy, with ongoing and planned initiatives focused on environmental protection, cultural preservation, and responsible hydrocarbon production. Across India, the company has positively impacted over 195 million people through projects in education, healthcare, livelihoods, and community development.

With continued emphasis on methane reduction, clean energy transition, water stewardship, and biodiversity conservation, Cairn Oil & Gas reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening India’s energy security while nurturing ecosystems and empowering communities, particularly in the Northeast.