Centre examining legal implications of WhatsApp username feature over impersonation concerns

The Centre is examining the legal implications of Meta-owned WhatsApp’s proposed username feature amid concerns that the mechanism could potentially enable impersonation if adequate safeguards are not incorporated.

Government sources indicated that authorities are assessing whether the proposed functionality poses risks to users and whether legal intervention may be necessary before any wider deployment of the feature.

The review comes at a stage when the WhatsApp username feature remains under development and has not yet been rolled out globally.

According to sources, the government’s primary concern relates to the possibility of misuse through impersonation using usernames. Officials are evaluating whether existing legal provisions are sufficient to address such risks and are also exploring mechanisms that could be used to restrict or block the feature if it is found to compromise user safety.

A government source stated that authorities would examine the feature closely from the standpoint of impersonation risks and legal safeguards. If the proposed system is assessed as vulnerable to misuse, the government may consider issuing legal notice to Meta and explore regulatory measures.

WhatsApp is currently testing a username reservation system that would allow users to create unique identifiers linked to their accounts. Once introduced, the feature is expected to enable communication without requiring users to share mobile numbers directly.

The company has positioned the initiative as an effort to strengthen user privacy and improve convenience by reducing reliance on phone numbers for connecting with others.

However, government sources said any such feature would undergo scrutiny from both legal and user protection perspectives before wider deployment. Authorities are expected to evaluate whether sufficient safeguards exist to prevent identity misuse and protect users.

WhatsApp has not announced a timeline for the global rollout of the feature.

The outcome of the government’s review may influence the feature’s eventual implementation in India and determine whether additional regulatory conditions or legal scrutiny will precede its launch.