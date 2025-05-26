Amongst India's most trusted names in air conditioning since 1992 - Cruise Appliances recently adopted a bold step into the world of luxury lifestyle products with the launch of its newest offering, the Black Label Edition.

The line of VarioQool Pro Split ACs culminates over two years of design innovation, combining luxury with performance, bringing together aesthetics and advanced engineering in perfect harmony.

With a sleek Piano Black finish and Chrome Halo detailing, the Black Label Edition draws its design cues from high-end Italian furniture. It transforms what was once considered a purely functional appliance into a striking interior feature.

Designed for modern homes, fine dining establishments, boutique hotels, and executive spaces, the new series is available in 1.5 Ton and 2.0 Ton capacities, with both 3-star and 5-star energy efficiency configurations.

The appeal of the Black Label Edition goes far beyond its stunning appearance. At the core of its intelligent cooling system is AI-powered 4-in-1 Convertible Cooling, which intelligently adjusts performance based on room size, ambient temperature, and usage patterns.

To enhance indoor air quality, the unit features a high-efficiency PM2.5 filter that removes fine pollutants, allergens, and odors.

The feature is important in urban environments where clean air can be hard to come by. The 4-Way Auto Air Swing ensures that cool air reaches every corner of the room, maintaining a consistent and comfortable atmosphere throughout.

The units, built with 100 per cent copper components, are equipped with Rust-O-Shield and Blue-Tec Protection, Cruise’s proprietary anti-corrosion technologies that improve performance and lifespan in humid or coastal conditions.

The launch of the Black Label Edition reflects Cruise’s broader strategy to position itself at the forefront of luxury and performance in the Indian AC market.

Since its founding in 1992, the company has built a strong reputation for engineering excellence. With a network of over 1,200 sales and service partners, and collaborations with international brands like Hitachi, Carrier, and Voltas, Cruise continues to develop innovations that meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

Disclaimer: The material and information contained are for advertorial purposes only. India Today holds no responsibility for the content written on the website as a basis for making any business, legal, or any other decision. Any reliance placed on such material is at your own risk.