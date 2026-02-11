Department of Posts (DoP) and NSE sign MoU to advance financial inclusion through mutual fund distribution

In a landmark step towards realizing the vision of Antyodaya – uplifting the last person in the queue – and building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Department of Posts (DoP), Ministry of Communications, Government of India, and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), India’s largest real-time financial ecosystem, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to partner on the NSE MF Invest Platform. The collaboration aims to transform the modest savings of millions of rural and small-town Indians into lasting wealth by channeling “stranded savings” into productive mutual fund investments.





The MoU was signed by Ms. Manisha Bansal Badal, General Manager (Citizen Centric Services & Rural Business), Department of Posts, and Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), NSE, in the presence of Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director & CEO, NSE.





Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE: “We are proud to partner with Department of Post (DoP) to democratize access to capital markets. NSE MF Invest’s robust platform, combined with India Post’s unmatched reach, will script a new chapter where every small saver becomes a wealth creator.”





The partnership combines India Post’s network of over 1.64 lakh post offices (more than 80% in rural areas) and its deep-rooted community trust with NSE’s zero-cost NSE MF Invest platform. With mutual fund penetration at approximately 10% of Indian households despite industry AUM surpassing ₹81 lakh crore and strong SIP inflows, the initiative seeks to bridge the access gap, promote a savings-to-investment culture, and drive inclusive growth.

Ms. Manisha Bansal Badal, GM (Citizen Centric Services & Rural Business), DoP: “The Department of Posts has always played a pivotal role in advancing financial inclusion and delivering citizen-centric services. This partnership with NSE will enable India Post to offer modern investment solutions to its customers while maintaining the highest standards of investor protection, transparency, and regulatory compliance.”





NSE will provide a fully integrated end-to-end platform covering e-KYC, onboarding, transactions, and backend operations, while funding NISM certification and EUIN registration for 2,500 India Post personnel and deploying dedicated technical support across all Postal Circles.





The initiative will begin with simple, small-ticket mutual fund offerings for DIY investors and will subsequently expand to a comprehensive mutual fund ecosystem with broader product access and advisory capabilities.

In the next phase, the partnership will scale to offer access to multiple AMCs, systematic plans, goal-based investing tools, analytics, vernacular support, and enhanced advisory services.







Sriram Krishnan, CBDO, NSE: “Our commitment to seamless integration, training, and support ensures India Post can focus on distribution while we handle the technology backbone.”

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) began operations in 1994 and is India’s largest stock exchange by turnover and the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume in 2024 as per Futures Industry Association (FIA) statistics.