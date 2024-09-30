Hulladek Recycling Pvt Ltd, in collaboration with various Pollution Control Boards, recently hosted a series of impactful E-Waste Management Summits across Northeast India, focusing on Assam, Mizoram, and Nagaland. These summits aimed to bring together key stakeholders to discuss pressing issues, share strategies, and foster collaboration for effective e-waste management in the region.

In Assam, the summit took place in Guwahati on September 25, 2024, where distinguished guests, including representatives from the Pollution Control Board of Assam, emphasized the importance of sustainable waste management practices. The discussions centered around the current state of e-waste management, the latest regulations, and the need for collaborative efforts among government, corporate leaders, and environmental activists to address the growing e-waste crisis.

Mizoram hosted its summit in Aizawl on September 23, 2024, with notable participants like Pu Joseph H. Lalramsanga and Pu Liankima Lailung from the Mizoram Pollution Control Board. The event highlighted the unique challenges faced by the state and the initiatives taken by Hulladek to promote sustainable e-waste management practices, including the installation of collection bins to facilitate easy disposal for residents.

Kohima, Nagaland, welcomed the summit on September 26, 2024, where stakeholders discussed the importance of awareness campaigns and the role of the Nagaland Pollution Control Board in supporting waste management initiatives. Key speakers, including Smt. Aghali A Swu, emphasized the need for educational programs to promote responsible recycling behaviors among the public, further reinforcing Hulladek's commitment to comprehensive waste management solutions across the region.