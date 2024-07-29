Satish Kumar Kalra, the newly appointed MD & CEO of North East Small Finance Bank (NESFB), embarks on a transformative journey with a wealth of experience spanning over four decades. Formerly at Andhra Bank, Kalras leadership drove substantial growth, including the addition of over 1,200 branches across India. His background in treasury management, credit handling, and risk management has shaped his strategic vision for NESFB.

Kalras decision to join NESFB is driven by the significant potential he sees in the Northeast regions financial landscape. His immediate focus includes enhancing asset management, expanding capital, and overseeing the strategic merger with fintech startup slice. This merger is expected to revolutionize NESFBs digital capabilities and broaden its reach, aiming to bridge the financial access gap in underserved areas.

Looking ahead, Kalra envisions NESFB as a digital-first institution with a strong offline presence, striving for national prominence while maintaining its regional roots. His career highlights, such as the successful Navashakti project at Andhra Bank, underscore his commitment to innovation and customer-centric banking. Kalras leadership promises to propel NESFB into a future of financial inclusivity and technological advancement.