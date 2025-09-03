From RF Engineer to Patent Holder and ORAN Expert: Secure and Open 5G Networks for the Future of Telecommunications

Based in Littleton, Colorado, Sachin Singh leads comprehensive ORAN integration, deployment, and commercial rollout initiatives that represent the future of wireless networks. In addition, he is also a Lead Program Manager for the Open RAN Center for Integration and Deployment (ORCID), he oversees the ORCID lab facility in Cheyenne, Wyoming, while driving customer-focused telecommunications solutions. This work represents the culmination of a remarkable 24-year journey from hands-on radio frequency engineer to National Engineering Program Manager leading 5G digital communication initiatives, including the ORCID Lab which is a $50 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund focused on Open Radio Access Networks (ORAN).

"The beauty of Open RAN is that it breaks the traditional vendor lock-in model," Singh explains with the calm confidence of someone who has watched wireless networks progress from 2G to 5G technologies. "When we make different vendors' equipment work together seamlessly, we create competition, drive down costs, and speed up progress across the entire ecosystem."

From India's First Networks to America's Future

Singh's telecommunications story begins in 2001 when he started his career in India, working with local vendors and operators on fundamental radio frequency modelling and network planning. His early expertise with CDMA and GSM networks positioned him perfectly for the industry's technological progression through multiple generations.

A significant milestone came in the early days of Sachin’s career in 2002 when he contributed to launching India's first CDMA network, one of the biggest Indian telecom operators. This achievement was followed by another major accomplishment in 2012 when he led the deployment of India's first commercial 4G LTE network, earning recognition from Airtel, India’s leading telecom operator, for this pioneering work. These early successes demonstrated his ability to implement cutting-edge technologies in real-world environments.

Throughout his career, Singh has deployed more than 75,000 telecommunications sites, demonstrating his expertise in large-scale network implementation. His hands-on experience across GSM,CDMA, 3G, 4G, 5G and ORAN technologies has provided him with a deep understanding of network optimization and the practical challenges of wireless infrastructure deployment.

The Nokia Years and American Networks

In September 2017, Singh joined Nokia, where he was managing Chicago and Milwaukee markets along with his team, overseeing one of the largest 5G deployments in the U.S. Central Region. His responsibilities included deploying 5G network (Integration/commissioning/optimization) for commercial roll out, adding new features, and fine-tuning 5G/LTE radio network settings across major metropolitan areas.

His exceptional performance earned him two Nokia Excellence Awards: one in September 2019 for leading the T-Mobile CHML market, and another in February 2020 for the successful T-Mobile 5G launch. These recognitions validated his mastery of making complex 5G technology work in commercial environments.

Singh also worked with various operators and telecom vendors. His experience in analyzing KPIs, investigating network quality issues, and performing network design and optimization projects across multiple technologies demonstrated his adaptability to different network standards and operational requirements.

Leading America's Wireless Future

In January 2022, Singh moved to his current role at Boost Mobile, the parent company of which is ECHOSTAR, as Staff Engineering Program Manager, where he leads 5G ORAN commercial deployment projects while managing multiple technical programs simultaneously.

By January 2024, as part of his responsibilities, Singh added an even bigger challenge as Lead Program Manager for the Open RAN Center for Integration and Deployment (ORCID). This facility represents one of America's largest investments in open network technologies, funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce with a $50 million grant. The Open RAN Center for Integration and Deployment (ORCID) is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund focused on Open Radio Access Networks (ORAN)

ORCID serves as a critical hub for strengthening the global Open RAN ecosystem and building the next generation of wireless networks. The facility operates as a living laboratory that drives Open RAN ecosystem development from lab testing to commercial deployment. Unlike traditional testing environments, ORCID allows trusted participants to test and validate their hardware and software solutions against a live commercial-grade Open RAN network stack. The lab is housed within EchoStar's secure Cheyenne, Wyoming campus and represents the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's largest award under the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund.

ORCID is led by DISH Wireless, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation, in partnership with consortium members along with technology partners. This collaboration leverages EchoStar's expertise as the only U.S. operator to deploy an end-to-end wireless network based on Open RAN standards, covering over 240 million Americans

Creating Solutions That Matter

While many engineers focus only on day-to-day tasks, Singh has made his mark by creating lasting solutions. In November 2024, he received two UK design patents that handle real problems in 5G infrastructure.

His Smart City Infrastructure Device with 5G Connectivity patent (Design number: 6405132) creates a platform for smart city applications. His second patent, Cloud-Based Data Processing Unit (Design number: 6405131), focuses on cloud computing infrastructure for telecommunications.

Singh's approach stands out. His patents tackle real-world problems while his extensive research portfolio advances the field through the academy. His scholarly work has earned publication in some of the world's most prestigious journals, including IEEE and Springer publications, where only the most exceptional research achieves acceptance.

His research spans critical areas of modern telecommunications, from enhancing network security through AI-driven solutions to optimising 5G performance using machine learning techniques. Notable publications included his work on AI-Driven Optimization of 5G Networks and Integration Architectures for Open RAN in Multi Vendor Networks, both published in IEEE conferences. His list of Springer publications explores sustainable 5G networks through energy-efficient Open RAN ecosystems and comprehensive analyses of 5G adoption trends.

Sharing Knowledge

Apart from his research contributions, Singh serves as a reviewer and judge for multiple international conferences and journals. In March 2025, he served as Session Chair/Judge in the Communication and Control Systems track at the 7th International Conference on Communication and Computational Technologies, organized by Florida International University and National Forensic Sciences University.

Singh's list of judging responsibilities also covers hackathons and technical competitions in prestigious universities.

On top of role as the reviewer of like the 2025 IEEE Evolution conference in Greater Boston, USA, IEEE ICTEI4T in Navi Mumbai, India and IEEE ICCSAI-2025 in Greater Noida, India, Singh also serves as the judge for the internationally acclaimed journals like IEEE/Springer, etc.

These activities reflect his dedication of mentoring the next generation of telecommunications professionals and encouraging technical innovation.

The Next Chapter in Telecommunications

As Singh continues his work on 5G Open RAN/ Artificial Intelligence technology space, each technical problem solved represents more than just a milestone for his organization. It represents another step toward a more open, competitive, and resilient global communications system that will support the next generation of digital services and applications.

"What happens in ORAN technology today will determine how networks are built for the next decade," Singh reflects. "The decisions we make about compatibility, security, and performance will be known across global telecommunications."

For telecommunications professionals worldwide, Singh's 24-year journey from RF engineer to ORAN pioneer offers a roadmap for navigating the industry's most significant technical transition in decades. His story demonstrates that with persistence, curiosity, and a willingness to tackle complex problems, one person can help build the infrastructure that connects our world.

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