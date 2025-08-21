Gorkha Super 30 students begin free APSC coaching journey in Guwahati

All 30 meritorious students selected under the Gorkha Development Council (GDC) Super 30 initiative were felicitated, given certificates and formally welcomed today at a special orientation programme in Guwahati. The event took place at a reputed coaching institute in the city, where the students arrived with their guardians to mark the beginning of their one-year journey of free APSC coaching and accommodation.

The Super 30 programme, launched with the support of the Assam Government provides selected Gorkha students free coaching for competitive examinations, especially the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) exams. As part of the initiative, the students will also be given free hostel stay in Guwahati for one full year.

Addressing the gathering, Gorkha Development Council Chairman Prem Tamang expressed gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his constant support. “With the blessings of our Hon’ble Chief Minister and the financial allocation of the Assam Government for 2024–2025, we are proud to once again launch the Super 30 initiative for our talented students. This programme will prepare our children for competitive examinations and also give them hope for a bright future,” he said.

Tamang said that the Gorkha Development Council had started this initiative last year and that the results had already inspired many more young students. “Some of our youths have already appeared in exams and this year too, students have come forward with determination. I sincerely hope they will use this chance to make their lives better and bring pride to the community,” he added.

The event was attended by GDC President Ram Dahal, Sanjeev Chettri, senior social workers, litterateurs, journalists and community leaders from different parts of Assam. Their presence, Tamang said showed the importance of education and community upliftment.

He also told students that the Super 30 programme is not just about coaching but about preparing future administrators, engineers, doctors, lawyers and teachers from within the Gorkha community. “Some of our youths are already serving as ACS, APS and other state service officers. Now, we want more of our children to represent us in bureaucracy and governance so that our voice is heard,” he said.

Tamang urged the students to remain disciplined, focused and hardworking. “Success will not come easy. This programme requires sacrifice. The facilities may not be as luxurious as private hostels, but the real reward will be a secure and respectable future. Even if not all 30 succeed, we are confident that at least 20 to 25 will qualify and bring glory to the Gorkha community,” he said.

He further said that the programme is fully supported by the Assam Government and comes at no cost to the students. “This is a golden opportunity given to us, and we must prove that Gorkhas of Assam can excel in every field,” he said extending his best wishes to all students.