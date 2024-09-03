The Retina Centre (TRC) in Guwahati has proudly announced the addition of two distinguished eye surgeons, Dr. Anamika Nath and Dr. Pranamee Das, to its esteemed medical team. This significant development underscores TRC’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its eye care services and providing top-notch treatment to the community.



Dr. Anamika Nath, a Vitreo Retina Surgeon with an MS in Ophthalmology, brings a wealth of experience to TRC. She earned her master's degree from the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, and completed her fellowship at ARAVIND Eye Hospital, Pondicherry. Dr. Nath joins TRC to collaborate with her mentor, Dr. S.U. Ahmed, a pioneer in VR surgery in North-East India. In addition to her role at TRC, Dr. Nath contributes to philanthropic efforts with the Ramakrishna Mission, offering consultations to underserved patients on Sundays.



Reflecting on her six-month tenure at TRC, Dr. Nath expressed, “Working with Dr. S. U. Ahmed has been a transformative experience. The knowledge I’ve gained here is invaluable, and I look forward to further learning.” She also shared preventive eye care tips, advising helmet use, caution with color contact lenses, avoiding smoking, and protecting eyes from UV rays.

Dr. Pranamee Das, a Phaco Surgeon with an MS in Ophthalmology from Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, is also a recent addition to TRC. Her role includes organizing eye check-up camps for the underprivileged on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Celebrating her three-month milestone with TRC, Dr. Das stated, “Being part of this leading eye care center has been an enriching journey. I am committed to continuing this path of growth.” She encourages maintaining a balanced diet, avoiding eye rubbing, limiting screen time, and adhering to regular eye check-ups for optimal eye health.