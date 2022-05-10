Demat accounts give you the chance to access different trading options or investments. To work with the Demat account, you will need to have a Demat account number. The Demat account number is a unique ID that is useful when you want to access any operation on the Demat account.

With the help of the Demat account Number, you can carry out exchanges on the Demat account. Though you can do multiple options with the Demat account, the question you need to get the answer to is how you can find the Demat account number from PAN.

In this post, you will find how to find Demat account number from pan. And for the process to be easier, you need to have a Demat account, and if you do not, you can even open a free Demat account to get started. Now continue reading to find out how to get the account number from PAN.

What is PAN?

PAN is an acronym for Permanent Account Number used for identification purposes. Your PAN is ten unique digits that are assigned to an individual. The PAN system is a computerized system that assigns a unique number to the individual; the PAN number acts as a primary key for the individual. Your documents are stored under this key. Now let us know how you can access the Demat Account Number using the PAN.

Here is how you can find the Demat account number from PAN

Creating Demat Account

Before you get the PAN number, you need to have a Demat account. Therefore, if you do not have an account yet, you need to create a Demat account. Note that in this case, you can also open a free Demat account so you will not incur any cost. The Demat account is just a dematerialized account where you have a space to store your digital asset or certificate safely. On successful approval, you will be able to receive the Demat account number.

To open the account, you can do it offline or online. In both methods, you will have to fill up the required information and submit the documents either online or by visiting a brokerage or bank that provides a Demat service.

In the opening process, the document you will have to submit includes an identity card, PAN card, and bank account, address proof, etc. the process can take 4 to 7 days before your account is created or approved by the financial institution or a bank. Once the process goes through successfully, you will be notified by the depository house, and you can use your Demat account for trading savings or other operations.

What are depository houses?

Depository houses are the ones that regulate the Demat accounts. For instance, there are two depository houses in India, NSDL and CSDL. When you create your free Demat account or any Demat account, the depository house affiliated with your financial institution will notify you.

They can send the notification letter via email or online based on your preference that you will want to receive. In the letter, you will have the detailed information about your Demat account number. No matter which depository house you will receive your Demat account number, the number will be a unique identification number composed of 16 characters.

Finding the Demat account number from PAN

Getting the Demat account number from PAN is easier if you have created the Demat account. Also you need to have a registered email address. With the email, the depository house will send the Demat account via the PAN; however, you cannot get or find the Demat account number from PAN without the email.

Now once you receive the email from the depository house, you will be able to find your Demat account number from the PAN card in your email inbox by searching using your pan card number.

Conclusion

The post has shared informative information that you have to consider if you want to find the Demat account number from PAN. As you have seen above, the process is straightforward, and it will be easier if you already have a Demat account. If you do not have one, you can create one, and through the depository house, you can find or get the Demat account number from PAN.