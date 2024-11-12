The North Eastern Region (NER) holds the key to realizing India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, according to AK Tiwari, Member of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). Speaking at a seminar on Gas Market Development for Domestic Gas and Pipeline Connectivity to NE for Gas Access organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), Tiwari emphasized the critical role that the region must play in national development.

"India can only develop if the Eastern and North Eastern parts of our country develop," Tiwari said.

The region, which already produces 10% of India’s natural gas and crude oil, has a pivotal role to play in enhancing the country’s energy security. Tiwari highlighted the region’s potential as a prominent energy hub, pointing to the various reforms in pricing, fiscal, regulatory, and tariff systems, which are designed to foster a gas-based economy. "Implementing a unified tariff system will significantly benefit NER’s customers," he added.

Tiwari outlined a roadmap for increasing the share of natural gas in India’s energy mix from 6.7% to 15% by 2030. Key components of this strategy include ramping up domestic production, establishing LNG regasification terminals, expanding pipeline infrastructure, and boosting city gas distribution networks. Additionally, trading on the gas exchange will be vital to achieving these goals.

A major focus of the discussion was the development of a "spider net" of pipeline connectivity in the NER, which Tiwari described as essential for ensuring seamless gas access across the region. He called for a coordinated effort among all stakeholders—producers, traders, pipeline operators, and city gas distribution (CGD) entities—to address the challenges and realize the full potential of the NER.

Dr. Jatinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General of PHDCCI, delivered a welcome address, while Shri Rajesh K Mediratta, MD & CEO of IGX, provided an overview of gas trading in the country, offering insights into the growing market dynamics.