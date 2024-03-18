NR Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, has bestowed shares worth over Rs 240 crore upon his four-month-old grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty. The announcement came via an exchange filing made by the company on Monday, marking a significant move in the realm of intergenerational wealth transfer.

Ekagrah Rohan Murty's newfound ownership comprises 15,00,000 shares, representing a 0.04 percent stake in Infosys, India's second-largest IT services company. This substantial acquisition potentially elevates Ekagrah to the status of one of India's youngest millionaires, thanks to his significant stake in the renowned tech giant.

The shares were procured through an off-market transaction, with the official date of acquisition noted as March 15, 2024. This landmark event was announced through a regulatory filing, signaling Ekagrah's official entry into the fold as a stakeholder in Infosys. Prior to this transaction, Ekagrah did not hold any shares, making this acquisition his maiden venture into the world of corporate ownership.

As a consequence of this transfer, NR Narayana Murthy's personal stake in Infosys has seen a reduction, now standing at 0.36 percent, down from its previous 0.40 percent. This redistribution of shares within the family underscores a strategic realignment of ownership structures while simultaneously cementing Ekagrah's foothold in the business landscape at a remarkably tender age.

The news of Ekagrah's windfall comes against the backdrop of familial expansion within the Murthy household. In November 2023, Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty welcomed their third grandchild as their son Rohan Murty and daughter-in-law Aparna Krishnan celebrated the arrival of a baby boy. This newest addition to the family joins the ranks of cherished grandchildren, alongside the two daughters of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty.

Meanwhile, the shares of Infosys experienced a marginal decline on Monday, trading at Rs 1,622.40 at 2:23 pm IST, reflecting a decrease of 0.71 percent. Despite this minor fluctuation, the symbolic significance of Ekagrah's entry into the echelons of corporate ownership reverberates within both familial and financial spheres, marking