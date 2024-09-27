Anant Mukesh Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), and Murray Auchincloss, CEO of bp, proudly inaugurated the 500th Jio-bp pulse EV-charging station today at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). This significant milestone marks the expansion of Jio-bp’s charging network to 5,000 points across India, solidifying its position as a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) charging sector.

The newly commissioned station enhances accessibility for visitors to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Jio World Plaza, and Jio World Convention Centre. Jio-bp has seen remarkable growth over the past year, increasing its network from 1,300 to 5,000 stations, with a notable 95% of these being fast-charging, making it the highest in the industry.

“We are pioneering the acceleration of EV adoption in India with the largest network share of fast-charging stations and unmatched reliability,” said Anant M. Ambani. Jio-bp is also the first to deploy advanced 480 KW chargers, providing efficient charging experiences in various locations including malls, hotels, and public parks.

The charging infrastructure aims to reduce range anxiety and minimize charging times, further supported by the innovative Jio-bp pulse charging app. Jio-bp is committed to promoting sustainable green mobility, leveraging solar power from Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited’s solar plants.

Murray Auchincloss emphasized the partnership’s goal: “By combining bp and RIL’s capabilities, we are delivering EV charging with convenience, creating a unique value proposition for customers.”