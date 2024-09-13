Jio has launched the JioPhone Prima 2, setting a new standard in the smart feature phone market with its blend of sophisticated design and cutting-edge technology. Priced at Rs 2700, the JioPhone Prima 2 combines luxury with functionality, marking a significant evolution in feature phone offerings.

The JioPhone Prima 2 boasts a sleek, curved design complemented by a luxurious leather-like finish, providing both visual appeal and a comfortable grip. This smart feature phone represents a fusion of style and functionality, tailored for the modern user.

Equipped with native video calling, the JioPhone Prima 2 allows users to engage in face-to-face communication without additional apps. This feature enhances connectivity, making interactions more personal and immediate.

Supporting 4G connectivity, the Prima 2 is compatible with popular apps including YouTube, Facebook, and Google Voice Assistant. It also provides access to Jio's suite of apps such as JioTV, JioSaavn, JioNews, and JioCinema, along with the capability to make UPI payments through JioPay. The inclusion of JioChat facilitates group chats, voice messaging, and multimedia sharing, while the JioStore offers a range of downloadable apps to cater to various needs.

The device features a tactile keypad with soft push buttons and a prominent navigation key for easy access to the Google Voice Assistant. Running on KaiOS, the JioPhone Prima 2 is powered by a Qualcomm processor with 512MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB via external SD cards. The 2.4-inch LCD screen and 2000 mAh battery ensure a reliable user experience.

In addition to its digital selfie and rear cameras for capturing photos and videos, the Prima 2 supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi connectivity, and includes a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It supports 22 Indian languages and English, catering to a diverse user base.