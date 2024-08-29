Viacom18 has announced that JioCinema will live-stream the Paralympic Games Paris 2024, running from August 28 to September 8. The coverage will feature two concurrent feeds, providing comprehensive access to the games. Additionally, the Sports18 TV Network will broadcast daily highlights throughout the 12-day event.

This announcement follows Viacom18's record-setting coverage of the Olympic Games, which drew over 1,500 crore minutes of watch-time and 17 crore viewers. Viacom18 Sports Head of Marketing Damyant Singh highlighted the commitment to showcasing the Paralympic Games, emphasizing the growth of the Paralympic movement in India through recent achievements.

India's largest-ever Paralympic contingent includes 84 athletes competing in 12 disciplines. Notable participants include defending champions Sumit Antil, Krishna Nagar, Manish Narwal, and Avani Lekhara. The team also features World No. 1 Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan, competing in the SH6 women’s singles event, which makes its Paralympic debut this year.

Viewers can watch the opening ceremony at 11:30 PM IST and follow live action starting August 29 at 12 noon IST on JioCinema.