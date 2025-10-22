Markets glow with Diwali spirit as NSE hosts Muhurat Trading

To mark the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) conducted a special Muhurat Trading session on the afternoon of October 21, 2025. This symbolic session also heralded the beginning of the new Hindu financial year, Vikram Samvat 2082.





Speaking on the occasion, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE, said, “Muhurat Trading is a time to reflect on the values that shape our financial journey, including trust, knowledge, and discipline. Investing is not only about creating wealth but about participating in India’s remarkable economic growth story. As more people enter the capital markets, investor awareness and informed decision-making become essential for building confidence and sustaining long-term prosperity.





At the National Stock Exchange, we remain committed to fostering a transparent and inclusive environment where every investor can grow with trust and responsibility. As we celebrate the spirit of new beginnings, may knowledge guide our choices and wisdom shape our success.”





The Significance of Mahurat Trading



Each year on Diwali, the Indian stock markets come alive with a tradition that seamlessly blends culture, faith, and finance. Mahurat Trading marks an auspicious time in the Hindu calendar, symbolising prosperity, success, and positive beginnings. On this day, the NSE opens its doors for a one-hour special trading session, allowing investors to make token trades that signify optimism and renewal.





For generations, business families have welcomed Goddess Lakshmi by opening new account books and making small investments as a gesture of good fortune. Today, this symbolic tradition continues, reflecting confidence in India’s growth story and the optimism that drives the nation’s markets forward.





As one of the world’s largest stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd continues to play a pivotal role in deepening India’s capital markets and fuelling the country’s economic growth.

