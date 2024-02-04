Mukesh Ambani, the visionary leader at the helm of Reliance Industries Limited, has been ranked first among Indians and second globally in the Brand Guardianship Index 2024, compiled by Brand Finance. This recognition positions Ambani ahead of global luminaries such as Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook, and Elon Musk.

The Brand Guardianship Index is a global acknowledgment of CEOs who contribute to business value sustainably by balancing the needs of stakeholders. This year, Ambani secured the top spot in the 'Diversified' conglomerates category. His notable position precedes respected figures like N Chandrasekaran of Tata Group and Anish Shah of Mahindra Group.

Brand Finance's survey awarded Mukesh Ambani a commendable BGI score of 80.3, just below the leading score of 81.6 held by Huateng Ma of China-based Tencent. The Brand Guardianship Index utilizes a balanced scorecard to assess CEOs' ability to act as stewards of their company's brand and long-term value. The analysis underscores that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations have become the most crucial factor in determining CEO reputation.

The survey reveals that being regarded as a 'sustainability champion' holds a 14% impact on reputation scores, surpassing factors like perceived trustworthiness (12.5%), having a 'strong strategy and vision,' and global recognition.