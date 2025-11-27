National IP Yatra programme commences in Shillong to boost innovation and intellectual property awareness

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in collaboration with the Office of the Development Commissioner (MSME), Ministry of MSME, Government of India, inaugurated a Two-Day National Level Intellectual Property (IP) Yatra Programme at The Shillong Club, Police Bazar, Meghalaya, on Thursday, November 27.

The initiative aims to strengthen the intellectual property ecosystem in the North East by enhancing awareness on innovation, technology transfer, and IP protection among entrepreneurs. More than 75 stakeholders, including MSMEs, start-ups, innovators, students, researchers, and representatives from academic institutions, joined the programme.

Shri Gaurav Joshi, Joint Director, MSME-DFO Guwahati, Government of India, delivered the keynote address, highlighting Meghalaya’s robust innovation landscape and the presence of around 10 Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products from the State. He urged entrepreneurs to identify more unique products with GI potential and elaborated on government schemes supporting technology adoption and enterprise growth.

Cultural icon Dr. Lou Majaw shared insights on safeguarding creativity in the music industry through effective copyright and intellectual property strategies.

Speaking on emerging opportunities, Dr. Mantu Bhuyan, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, showcased commercially deployable technologies available for transfer to local industries, while encouraging collaboration with research institutions.

In his welcome address, Mr. A. Tovi Chophi, Chair, North East Region, PHDCCI, stressed the need for innovation-driven business models backed by timely IP protection. He reaffirmed the chamber’s commitment to nurturing a proactive IP culture across the region.

Dr. Jatinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General, PHDCCI, emphasised that hosting the National IP Yatra in Meghalaya marks a significant step towards empowering entrepreneurs with IP knowledge, through dedicated facilitation centres, seminars, and capacity-building efforts.

The inaugural session was followed by technical discussions led by experts from United & United, PRIME Meghalaya, CSIR-NEIST, and SIDBI. Key topics included patents, trademarks, GI, patent filing processes, prosecution and commercialisation, and developing successful IP-led enterprises.

The two-day programme will continue with sessions on patent opposition, infringement, and enforcement, along with an IP Helpdesk Camp to guide MSMEs and innovators with personalised IP-related support.