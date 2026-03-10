NSE Celebrates 30 Years of Nifty 50: India’s Flagship Index

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) recently celebrated 30 years of the Nifty 50 Index, India’s flagship equity benchmark and one of the most widely tracked indices globally. The milestone event was held at NSE’s Exchange Plaza in Mumbai, bringing together market leaders, representatives from Nifty 50 companies, regulators, and participants from across India’s capital markets ecosystem.



Often described in simple terms as the “scoreboard of the Indian stock market,” the Nifty 50 tracks the performance of 50 of the largest and most actively traded companies listed on NSE, representing key sectors of the Indian economy.



The celebrations were graced by Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as Chief Guest, and Shri S. Gurumurthy, Writer, Strategic Thinker and Independent Director at the Reserve Bank of India, as Distinguished Guest of Honour. They were joined by Shri Srinivas Injeti, Chairman, NSE, and Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman, said, “As we celebrate three decades of the Nifty 50, we are not just marking the history of an index. We are recognising a broader journey - the journey of India’s capital markets and the institutions that support them. Over these thirty years, the Nifty has become a mirror of corporate India, a barometer of investor sentiment, and a compass for the direction of our markets. This journey has been made possible by the collective efforts of many stakeholders - exchanges, regulators, intermediaries, market institutions, and millions of investors.”

Gurumurthy, Public Intellectual, Writer and Independent Director, RBI, said: “India’s financial system has evolved in a very unique way over the last few decades. Unlike many countries where markets evolved purely through financial innovation, India’s markets have grown through a combination of strong institutions, regulatory oversight and a culture of prudence. This combination has helped create a framework where growth and stability coexist. Institutions like SEBI, the RBI and other regulatory bodies have gradually built credibility and confidence among investors. As a result, India today stands out as a market where transparency, accountability and investor protection are becoming increasingly central to the functioning of the financial ecosystem, enabling sustained participation from both domestic and global investors.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Srinivas Injeti, Chairman, NSE, said: “Over the past three decades, the Nifty 50 has evolved from a market benchmark into a powerful symbol of India’s economic momentum. What began in the mid-1990s as a scientific index to anchor credibility in a newly liberalizing economy has today become a trusted barometer of enterprise, resilience, and investor confidence. The journey of the Nifty mirrors the journey of Bharat itself, reflecting the aspirations of its people, the dynamism of its businesses, and the confidence of its investors. As India moves toward becoming a Viksit Bharat, strong institutions like the NSE and transparent benchmarks like the Nifty 50 will continue to channel the savings of millions into the enterprises that power the nation’s progress.”

Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE, added: “Over the past 30 years, the Nifty 50 has evolved far beyond being a market benchmark. It reflects the dynamism of India’s corporate sector and the growth of the country’s capital markets. The index has played a transformative role in the development of India’s derivatives market and has become the foundation of the country’s growing passive investment ecosystem, including index funds and ETFs. As India continues its growth trajectory, NSE remains committed to strengthening the index ecosystem and providing transparent and innovative benchmarks that help investors participate in the nation’s progress”.

Launched on April 22, 1996, with a base date of November 3, 1995, the Nifty 50 represents the performance of 50 large and liquid companies across key sectors of the Indian economy. From November 3, 1995 to February 27, 2026, the index has delivered strong long-term returns:

* Nifty 50 Total Return Index (TRI): 12.74% CAGR

* Nifty 50 Price Return Index (PRI): 11.23% CAGR

As part of the celebrations, NSE also launched the book Nifty Panorama by Shri Urvish Kantharia and released a white paper titled Nifty 50: Thirty Years of India’s Market Evolution. Representatives of Nifty 50 companies and asset management companies (AMCs) were also felicitated during the event.

About NSE: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is India’s leading stock exchange and the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (FIA, 2025).