NSE chairperson hails SEBI no-objection for IPO as key milestone
The Chairperson of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Shri Srinivas Injeti, today hailed the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) no-objection certificate (NOC) for the Exchange’s proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO), marking a significant regulatory milestone in NSE’s growth journey.
The Chairperson of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Shri Srinivas Injeti, today hailed the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) no-objection certificate (NOC) for the Exchange’s proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO), marking a significant regulatory milestone in NSE’s growth journey.
Commenting on the development, the Chairperson said: “We are delighted to receive SEBI approval for our IPO — a significant milestone in our growth journey; with SEBI’s approval, we embark on a new chapter of value creation for all our stakeholders, and this approval also reinforces confidence in NSE being an integral part of the Indian economy and a beacon of Indian capital markets.”
The receipt of SEBI’s no-objection certificate enables NSE to proceed with the next steps towards its proposed public listing, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.
As India’s leading stock exchange and a critical pillar of the country’s financial market infrastructure, NSE continues to focus on strengthening governance standards, enhancing transparency, and supporting the long-term development of India’s capital markets.
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