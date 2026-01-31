NSE chairperson hails SEBI no-objection for IPO as key milestone

The Chairperson of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Shri Srinivas Injeti, today hailed the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) no-objection certificate (NOC) for the Exchange’s proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO), marking a significant regulatory milestone in NSE’s growth journey.

Commenting on the development, the Chairperson said: “We are delighted to receive SEBI approval for our IPO — a significant milestone in our growth journey; with SEBI’s approval, we embark on a new chapter of value creation for all our stakeholders, and this approval also reinforces confidence in NSE being an integral part of the Indian economy and a beacon of Indian capital markets.”

The receipt of SEBI’s no-objection certificate enables NSE to proceed with the next steps towards its proposed public listing, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

As India’s leading stock exchange and a critical pillar of the country’s financial market infrastructure, NSE continues to focus on strengthening governance standards, enhancing transparency, and supporting the long-term development of India’s capital markets.