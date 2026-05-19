NSE Commences Trading in Electronic Gold Receipts

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has commenced live trading in the Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segment with effect from 18 May 2026.



The launch follows a comprehensive mock trading exercise conducted on Saturday, 16 May 2026, which was completed successfully without any errors or system exceptions. Live trading has accordingly commenced seamlessly, with all systems functioning as designed.



The Exchange has received an overwhelming response to the EGR product from market participants and the broader ecosystem. Key updates are as follows:



• Vaulting and Collection Centres are currently operational at Ahmedabad and Mumbai.



• Four additional centres at Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore are being activated effective 18 May 2026.



• The Exchange will announce further centres in a phased manner, with the network expected to expand to 120 centres across the country over time.



The Exchange thanks market participants, intermediaries and ecosystem partners for the overwhelming response received towards the launch of EGRs.



Established in 1994, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is India’s largest stock exchange by turnover and the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (FIA 2025).

