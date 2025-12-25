NSE delivers steady market growth and wider participation in 2025

As we head into a new calendar year, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is poised to close 2025 on a positive and encouraging note, supported by steady market growth, more investors joining the markets, and new products being introduced.



Stock markets in India remained stable during the year. The Nifty 50 index rose by nearly 10%, and the total value of companies listed on NSE increased to around ₹469 lakh crore. This shows continued confidence among investors and steady wealth creation.



Companies continued to raise money through the markets in 2025. Total funds raised through NSE grew by about 7%, reaching over ₹19 lakh crore. Both shares and bonds were actively used by companies to fund their growth and business needs.



The IPO market also stayed active. More than 200 companies raised funds through IPOs on NSE’s Mainboard and SME platforms, together mobilising close to ₹1.77 lakh crore. This highlights investor interest in new and growing companies.



NSE continued to hold its position as the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume. At the global level, NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) crossed an important milestone of over US$1 trillion in notional turnover during the year.



More people across the country participated in the markets. The number of unique registered investors crossed 12.4 crore, with about 1.5 crore new investors added in 2025. Growth was seen not only in big cities but also in smaller towns and emerging regions.



During the year, NSE introduced new products and indices and saw increased activity in areas such as bonds, green bonds and electricity futures. These initiatives helped improve price transparency and offered more options to market participants.



As 2025 comes to an end, NSE remains focused on building simple, transparent and inclusive markets, helping investors take part in India’s growth journey with confidence.



National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is India’s leading stock exchange and a globally recognised market infrastructure institution, offering trading across equities, derivatives, debt and related financial products.