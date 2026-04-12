NSE Enables Instant Order Acknowledgement in Nanoseconds Across All Segments

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has introduced a major technology upgrade that enables trading orders to be acknowledged in nanoseconds across currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, cash market and equity derivatives segments, with immediate effect.

This marks a significant improvement over the earlier system response time of around 100 microseconds, making the trading process much faster, smoother and more efficient. With the upgraded system, every order placed on NSE is now instantly acknowledged, giving traders immediate confirmation that their order has been received by the exchange. The standard process of order execution, confirmation or rejection continues as before, but the instant acknowledgement removes uncertainty around order receipt.

The move is expected to improve transparency and strengthen confidence among market participants. Traders and investors can now track their orders in real time, enabling quicker and more informed decision-making, especially in fast-moving market conditions. The near-instant feedback is also likely to support better risk management and operational efficiency for brokers, institutions and other stakeholders.

The feature has been implemented in phases over the past year to ensure a smooth transition. It was first introduced in the currency derivatives segment in July 2025, followed by commodity derivatives in December 2025, and is now fully operational across the cash market and equity derivatives segments. The phased rollout allowed members to adapt seamlessly without any disruption to ongoing trading activities.

Globally, this upgrade places NSE among the most technologically advanced exchanges, with very few markets offering order acknowledgement at nanosecond speeds. The initiative reflects NSE’s continued focus on investing in advanced technology and strengthening its trading infrastructure in line with global standards.

By reducing latency and improving system responsiveness, the upgrade is expected to enhance overall market efficiency and support smoother trading operations. It also highlights the increasing importance of speed, reliability and transparency in modern financial markets.

NSE, established in 1994, is India’s leading stock exchange and one of the largest globally by trading volume.