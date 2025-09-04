NSE MD & CEO welcomes GST reforms as a catalyst for India’s growth

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), congratulated the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Hon’ble Finance Minister on the newly announced GST reforms, calling them a significant step towards strengthening India’s economic growth trajectory.

“The introduction of GST was one of the most important economic reforms in India’s history, laying the foundation for a unified, transparent, and efficient tax regime. The latest measures build on that foundation and take it further,” Chauhan said.

He highlighted that the reforms will:

Reduce the overall tax burden on citizens and businesses, boosting profitability, productivity, and investments that drive growth.

Reinforce fiscal stability and showcase confidence in India’s long-term growth prospects.

Simplify structures to strengthen compliance and broaden participation in the formal economy.

Support small businesses by keeping them outside the GST net, freeing them to focus on expansion rather than tax administration.

Ease the cost of living for the poor and middle class by lowering prices of essential goods while improving compliance.



Chauhan emphasized that these announcements represent “a confident and forward-looking reform package, signaling that India is well on course for sustained and rapid economic growth. The capital markets welcome these steps and stand ready to support the next phase of India’s development journey."