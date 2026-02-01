NSE MD & CEO Welcomes Union Budget 2026–27 for Balancing Growth, Fiscal Discipline and Future-Ready Reforms

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, today shared his views on the Union Budget 2026–27, highlighting its strong emphasis on fiscal consolidation, infrastructure-led growth, deepening of financial markets, and strategic investments in future-oriented sectors.

Commenting on the Union Budget, the MD & CEO said:

“The Union Budget 2026–27—the first from the Kartavya Bhavan and the ninth consecutive budget by the Hon’ble Finance Minister—Nirmala Sitharaman reinforces the message that strong growth and fiscal discipline can advance together.

It stays firmly on the consolidation path, with the fiscal deficit easing from 4.4% to 4.3% of GDP and debt-to-GDP declining from 56.1% to 55.6%, keeping India on track toward the 50% ±1% target by FY31. This signals macro stability and policy credibility to investors and markets.

Infrastructure remains the central growth lever, with public capex rising about 12% to ₹12.2 lakh crore, aimed at crowding in private investment, boosting productivity, and reducing logistics costs. The budget also deepens financial markets through calibrated measures—higher STT on derivatives to curb excess speculation, PSU asset monetisation via REITs, introduction of bond index derivatives, and a stronger market-making framework for corporate bonds. Enhanced income exemption limit for Gift City (10 to 20 years) would make it more attractive for FPIs.

Urban finance receives a boost through renewed emphasis on municipal bonds, while regulatory reforms in foreign exchange and capital markets improve ease of doing business and global integration.

Allowing NRIs direct portfolio access to Indian equities taps long-term diaspora capital.

Crucially, the budget looks ahead, prioritising strategic and future sectors—semiconductors, AI, advanced manufacturing, bio-pharma, rare earths, tourism, and textiles—to drive innovation, exports, and high-quality jobs.

Overall, Budget 2026–27 combines fiscal prudence, infrastructure-led growth, market deepening, and future-ready reforms—laying a strong foundation for India’s trajectory towards Viksit Bharat 2047.”

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is India’s leading stock exchange, operating a modern, fully automated trading platform with nationwide reach and playing a pivotal role in the development of India’s capital markets.