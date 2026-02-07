NSE Moves Closer to IPO, Approves Coal Exchange Plan

The NSE Board has taken key decisions related to its future plans.

As part of preparations for its proposed IPO, NSE has strengthened its governance framework by reconstituting a dedicated IPO Committee.

The composition of the re-constituted IPO Committee is as follows:

-Shri. Tablesh Pandey – Chairperson (Non-Independent Director)

-Shri. Srinivas Injeti – Member (Public Interest Director)

-Prof (Dr.) Mamata Biswal – Member (Public Interest Director)

-Justice (Retd.) Smt. Abhilasha Kumari – Member (Public Interest Director)

-Prof. G. Sivakumar – Member (Public Interest Director)

-Shri. Ashishkumar Chauhan – Member (Managing Director & CEO)

The NSE Board has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary to set up a coal exchange, subject to regulatory approvals.

The proposed subsidiary may be named National Coal Exchange, Bharat Coal Exchange, or India Coal Exchange, as approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The coal exchange will be incorporated in line with the Coal Regulations, 2025, notified by the Ministry of Coal. NSE has approved capital infusion of up to ₹100 crore in the proposed coal exchange subsidiary.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is India’s leading stock market platform and one of the world’s largest derivatives exchanges.