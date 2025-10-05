NSE partners with Tata Memorial to build India’s largest Bone Marrow Transplant Centre in Navi Mumbai

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) as part of its CSR initiative has joined hands with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) for a landmark G+11-storey Cancer Hospital project in Navi Mumbai with Multispecialty Block and 60-bed Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Centre which will be the largest in the country and one of the largest in South Asia. It is projected to serve approximately 1.3 lakh OPD patients annually and will have the capacity to conduct 600+ lifesaving BMT procedures in a year. The project with a built-up area of 2.4 lakh sq. ft. will be completed at a cost of about ₹380 Crores and is expected to commence operations by July 2027. The project will be constructed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in EPC mode.





In a significant step to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the country, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), as part of its CSR initiative to be implemented through NSE Foundation, has partnered with the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), Navi Mumbai—established by Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), an autonomous grant-in-aid institution under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India—to develop a G+11 storey Multispecialty Hospital Block and Bone Marrow Transplant Centre at the ACTREC campus in Navi Mumbai. It will also act as an Out-Patient Department (OPD) unit for the entire ACTREC campus where 3 more buildings, besides the NSE block, are planned for cancer treatment.







The NSE facility will provide general and super-specialty services to support cancer patients with co-morbidities and will house a dedicated 60-bed Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) centre which will be the largest in the country and one of the largest in South Asia. It will offer this life-saving treatment free or at highly subsidized costs.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, NSE recognized the importance of strengthening healthcare capacity in the country. With the rising number of cancer cases across the country and the need to expand access to affordable care, NSE has partnered with ACTREC, Tata Memorial Hospital, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. ACTREC has long been at the forefront of providing highly subsidised, almost free-of-cost cancer treatment to patients from remote corners across India. Every day, hundreds of patients, many of whom are financially weak, including children, visit the ACTREC-TMC campus to access advanced and affordable, often-free cancer care.





In March 2023, the NSE Board had given its approval for the project, and an MoU was signed with TMC. The final Environmental Clearance (EC) for the project was received on September 11, 2025, and Commencement Certificate for construction from local development authority, CIDCO was received on October 1, 2025. The construction will be undertaken by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in EPC mode, and the building is expected to commence operations by July 2027.





The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for this facility was held today in the presence of dignitaries and stakeholders from NSE and TMC.





Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE, said: “NSE is honoured to partner with Tata Memorial Centre in this landmark initiative. Our aim is to support the healthcare needs of cancer patients and their families, and to contribute meaningfully to the fight against cancer in India. We believe this project will have a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of patients each year. For more than 30 years, NSE has been a catalyst for change—revolutionising India’s financial landscape, channelling household savings into productive capital, facilitating fund mobilisation, wealth creation, job creation and driving economic growth. Our core vision has always been to be a trusted, vibrant, and transformative institution. Today, we are translating that same spirit of purpose to the heart of healthcare by building a much-needed Multispecialty hospital block at Tata Memorial’s Navi Mumbai ACTREC campus.”







Dr Sudeep Gupta, Director, Tata Memorial Centre said, “the new hospital block will address a critical gap in specialized services for treating comorbidities (such as cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, renal and gastroenterological) in cancer patients for which most times patients have to seek medical care at other hospitals as ACTREC has so far been a standalone cancer centre. A key highlight of the project is the inclusion of a 60-bedded Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) unit, which will make ACTREC one of the largest centres for BMT in South Asia. The construction of this hospital assumes immense significance in the context of the growing cancer burden, with thousands of patients currently awaiting BMT treatment—a procedure that is both complex and extremely expensive. The new facility will offer these life-saving treatments at highly subsidized costs, ensuring that advanced care remains accessible to all.”





Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, Director, ACTREC said, “TMC provides advanced, affordable, and often life-saving treatment to countless cancer patients who travel from all over the country. Our role in this is to help fill a critical gap in specialized care for comorbidities and, most importantly, to address the immense need for accessible Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) services.”

Dr Navin Khattry, Deputy Director and Bone Marrow transplant specialist at ACTREC said, “BMT is a critical and complex medical procedure, with thousands of patients—including children—waiting for a chance at a cure. This new facility, with its 60-bed BMT unit, will not only make ACTREC one of the largest centres of its kind in South Asia, but it will also offer this life-saving treatment at highly subsidized costs.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of TMC to enhance healthcare delivery and outcomes for cancer patients in India. The new multispecialty OPD hospital block at ACTREC, Tata Memorial Hospital, Navi Mumbai, is poised to set new benchmarks in affordable, high-quality cancer care.