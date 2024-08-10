The Oil Palm Plantation (OPP) sector is set for a significant expansion with the establishment of a new Oil Palm Processing Mill in Tripura's Dhalai district. The venture includes setting up a Research & Development (R&D) center and a one-stop solution center named Samadhan, aimed at supporting local oil palm farmers.

Godrej Agrovet Limited will oversee this expansion, enhancing its existing nursery operations, which currently have a capacity of 300,000 seedlings per year, with plans to increase this to 500,000 seedlings annually. The new R&D center will focus on developing high-yield, sustainable oil palm seeds suited to the region's climate.

The ground-breaking ceremony for these projects was inaugurated by Ratan Lal Nath, Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare of Tripura, who stated the government's commitment to supporting the National Mission on Edible Oil – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP). Nath highlighted the importance of the new mill in enabling farmers to process and sell their produce locally, thus fostering a supportive ecosystem for the state's oil palm industry.

Dr. Harikrishna Kulaveerasingam, Head of Research & Development at SD Guthrie Plantations in Malaysia, also attended the ceremony. With over two decades of experience in oil palm genome research, Kulaveerasingam will guide the development of locally adapted, high-yield oil palm varieties.

Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director of the company, expressed gratitude to the Tripura government for its support and highlighted the project's potential to generate employment and bolster the local economy. Sougata Niyogi, CEO of the Oil Palm Plantation Business, emphasized the commitment to sustainable practices through the new R&D center, which aims to innovate and adapt oil palm cultivation techniques to the regional climate.

The company plans to expand oil palm cultivation in Tripura to 10,000 hectares by 2027. Each Samadhan center is designed to assist in the planting of around 2,000 hectares and support farmers with advanced agricultural practices and expert guidance.