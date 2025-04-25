The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to support families affected by the recent terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam.

Expressing solidarity and grief over the Pahalgam tragedy, the NSE will provide approximately Rs 4 lakh to each bereaved family, aiming to offer immediate relief and assistance during this difficult time.

Speaking on the initiative, Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSE, stated, “This is a moment of national mourning. Our hearts go out to the families affected by this senseless act of violence. NSE is committed to standing with the nation and extending every possible support to those in grief.”

On April 22, 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

Trade associations of Delhi have called for a “complete shutdown” of markets in the national capital on April 25 in protest against the terror attack in Pahalgam, CAIT said on April 24.

“The brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of innocent citizens, has caused deep sorrow and anger among the trading community. As a mark of tribute to the deceased and in strong solidarity with the government, leading trade associations of Delhi have called for a complete shutdown of markets in Delhi on 25 April,” CAIT said.