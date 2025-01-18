Award-winning Indian startup, Qwatt Technologies, has introduced the industry's first 36V LED module aiming to transform the signage and lighting sectors.

Designed to deliver exceptional energy efficiency, an extended lifespan and unmatched reliability, the innovative product highlights the company’s commitment to sustainable and cost-effective lighting solutions.

The 36V LED module achieves an impressive efficiency of over 190 lumens per watt (LPW), setting a new standard in cutting-edge engineering, not only optimising luminous output but also significantly reducing power consumption.

The constant current design ensures consistent brightness throughout its lifespan, while the IP67 rating guarantees durability even in challenging environments. Furthermore, the module supports longer wiring runs of up to 50 meters, simplifying installation and reducing maintenance costs.

Tailored for commercial and signage applications, this module epitomises Qwatt Technologies’ dedication to innovation and boasts advanced thermal management features and an industry-leading warranty of up to 10 years.

Under the visionary leadership of co-founders Kiran James and Premnath Parayath, Qwatt Technologies, renowned for pioneering IoT-enabled time switches, has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the lighting and signage sectors with centralised automation, energy efficiency, and sustainability. These solutions, offering multi-programmable and multi-output functionalities, have strengthened Qwatt’s position as a leader in energy-efficient technologies.

Speaking about the 36V LED module, Co-Founder, Premnath Parayath said, "Our new solution has the potential to redefine industry standards. It can cut LED module consumption by up to 50 per cent compared to existing products, significantly reducing operational costs. Every component of our product has been carefully selected to meet international standards of efficacy and durability."

Adding to this, co-founder Kiran James emphasised the company’s vision for sustainability, saying, “At Qwatt, we embrace sustainable practices at every level. With our unwavering focus on creating lasting value for customers and the

environment, we address industry challenges with innovative and scalable technologies. We continue to redefine benchmarks in performance, reliability, and sustainability."

Since its inception, Qwatt Technologies has showcased an unwavering commitment to delivering value through innovation. Within just two years, the company has built an impressive portfolio of over 40 multinational and corporate clients.

At the Times Business Awards 2024, Qwatt Technologies was honoured as the ‘Most Promising Technology Startup in India,’ underscoring its remarkable contributions to the industry.