In celebration of India’s 78th Independence Day, Reliance Jio organized a vibrant drawing competition across Northeast India, engaging over 600 children from Agartala, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland. The competition held simultaneously at more than 70 Reliance Jio offices across these states, provided a creative platform for young participants to express their artistic talents and patriotic spirit.

Reliance Jio’s initiative aimed to inspire children to reflect on the values of freedom, unity, and diversity through their art. The event highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the region and fostered a sense of community and national pride among the youth.

The competition concluded with the distribution of participation certificates and awards to the winners, recognizing their exceptional artistic contributions.