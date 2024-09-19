Reliance Digital has announces its exciting ‘Diwali Dhamaka’ offer, allowing customers to enjoy 1-year of free JioAirFiber service with their purchases. Running from September 18 to November 3, this festive offer is available at all Reliance Digital and MyJio stores, providing exclusive benefits for both new and existing JioFiber and JioAirFiber users.

To become eligible for the offer, customers can either shop for Rs 20,000 or more at Reliance Digital or MyJio stores or get a new AirFiber connection by subscribing to the 3-month Diwali plan for Rs 2,222. Existing AirFiber or Fiber customers can also avail of the offer by making a one-time advance recharge with the same plan.

Eligible users will receive 12 coupons, matching their active AirFiber plan, redeemable for future purchases above Rs 15,000 at Reliance Digital and associated stores. The coupons can be used monthly from November 2024 to October 2025.