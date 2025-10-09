SEBI Chairman launches World Investor Week at NSE

Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI, launched World Investor Week (WIW) 2025 at NSE, Mumbai with a ceremonial bell ringing, joined by Shri Srinivas Injeti, Chairman, NSE; Shri Amarjeet Singh, Whole-Time Member, SEBI; and Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE.





Held under IOSCO’s aegis and promoted in India by SEBI, WIW (October 6–12) focuses on “Fraud & Scam Prevention” and “Basics of Investing.” SEBI and NSE rolled out joint TV and print campaigns urging safe, informed participation, using relatable stories, mixed-reality print ads, and digital learning tools for youth and first-time investors.





Speaking on the occasion, Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that the responsibility is to empower investors with fundamental knowledge, as their first line of defense against frauds and scams.

Shri Srinivas Injeti commented that World Investor Week is a global call to action to protect investors in an age of digital transformation.





Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan noted that at NSE, the ethos is simple—every week is World Investor Week.

NSE has introduced several new activities to spread awareness, including digital financial games, interactive scam-spotting challenges, a rap song, stage enactments, and public engagement drives.





Beyond WIW, NSE continues its nationwide Investor Awareness Programs across physical, hybrid and digital formats, supported by wide-reaching campaigns and educational content across media platforms.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is the regulator of India’s securities markets, focused on protecting investors and promoting orderly market development, while the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the country’s leading electronic securities market, committed to transparency, efficiency and wider capital access.

