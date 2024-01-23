Benchmark stock market indices fell sharply at the closing bell on Tuesday, sharply reversing gains in early trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 1,053.10 points at the closing bell to 70,370.55, while the NSE Nifty50 was down 333 points to 21,238.80.

Broader market indices also fell sharply during the trading session, reflecting the sentiments on Dalal Street as volatility saw a massive uptick.