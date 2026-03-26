SIXR Opens Waitlist as Part of Community-First Platform Strategy

Digital cricket platform SIXR has opened its waitlist as part of a pre-launch initiative focused on cultivating a dedicated fan community. Unlike traditional gaming platforms that prioritize gameplay before audience development, SIXR is intentionally placing community engagement at the center of its strategy.

The platform, currently in development, has announced internationally recognized cricketers Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Shahid Afridi as its first Icon Players. These athletes are planned to be integrated into early community campaigns and challenges, providing fans with interactive opportunities even before gameplay becomes available. Through early engagement initiatives, SIXR aims to establish a network of users who are familiar with the platform’s approach and invested in its growth.

Participation in the waitlist allows fans to receive updates, join time-limited challenges, and connect with other cricket enthusiasts. The platform’s early activities are structured to emphasize shared experiences, skill-based scenarios, and digital competitions that reflect the culture and strategy of professional cricket. SIXR positions these campaigns as a way to introduce users to the platform’s vision while reinforcing a sense of ownership and belonging among its early adopters.

By prioritizing community before launch, SIXR demonstrates long-term thinking in its platform development. Early participation encourages ongoing engagement and allows the company to gather feedback, refine challenges, and create meaningful connections between users and the personalities featured on the platform. The strategy is designed to ensure that when the platform becomes available, fans are not only observers but active participants in shaping the ecosystem.

SIXR’s waitlist initiative signals a shift in digital sports engagement, placing interaction and fan involvement at the heart of the platform’s design. Fans interested in joining the early community can register through the official website and receive exclusive access to upcoming campaigns and opportunities to engage with the platform’s Icon Players.

Register today to become part of SIXR’s community and experience the evolution of digital cricket before the game begins.

About SIXR

SIXR is a digital sports platform currently in development, focused on building interactive cricket experiences centered on participation and community engagement. The platform is being designed to incorporate digital representations of internationally recognized players alongside fan-focused challenges intended to reflect the strategy and competitive elements of the sport. Through its planned gameplay and engagement formats, SIXR aims to create a digital environment where fans can connect with cricket beyond traditional viewing, blending sport, interaction and community ahead of its game launch.

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