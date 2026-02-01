Syngenta India welcomes AI push in Union Budget 2026, flags need for stronger R&D and export incentives

Agri-input major Syngenta India has welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27 for its clear thrust on artificial intelligence–driven agriculture and rural entrepreneurship, while noting that key industry expectations on research incentives and export competitiveness remain unaddressed.

In a media statement, Susheel Kumar, Country Head and Managing Director of Syngenta India, said the Budget’s emphasis on AI-led agricultural transformation—particularly through initiatives such as Bharat-VISTAAR—acknowledges the growing importance of digital advisory platforms in improving farm-level decision-making, productivity and climate resilience.

The company said the government’s focus on self-help group–led entrepreneurship and rural enterprise development is a positive move towards building local capabilities and generating employment across the agricultural value chain. When combined with digital tools and advisory services, these measures can strengthen last-mile delivery systems and accelerate the adoption of improved farming practices, Syngenta India noted.

However, the company also pointed out that the industry had expected additional policy support to boost innovation and global competitiveness. These include the restoration of the 200 per cent weighted tax deduction on research and development, the introduction of a production-linked incentive (PLI)–type scheme for the sector, and a reduction in customs duties on agrochemical exports.

Syngenta India said such measures remain critical enablers for sustained innovation, technology development and export growth in the agri-input sector. The company added that it looks forward to continued engagement with policymakers to address these gaps and support India’s long-term agricultural transformation goals.