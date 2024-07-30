The All-India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP) has formally requested the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to extend the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline for the assessment year 2024-25 to August 31. This appeal comes in light of significant disruptions caused by recent natural calamities and persistent technical issues.

Narayan Jain, AIFTP's national president, and S M Surana, chairman of the Direct Tax Representation Committee, highlighted that severe floods in several states, combined with landslides in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, have significantly hampered the tax filing process. They cited these natural disasters as major factors exacerbating the difficulties faced by taxpayers and practitioners alike.

The federation's memorandum pointed out ongoing issues with the Income Tax portal and related software, including challenges in downloading and verifying forms. Tax practitioners have reported that the process of paying self-assessment tax through banks and managing the associated paperwork is proving to be highly time-consuming.