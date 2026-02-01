‘Timely Intervention’: NCPEDP welcomes divyangjan-focused schemes in Union Budget 2026-27

The disability sector has welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27’s renewed focus on inclusion, skilling, and assistive technology, with the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled Persons (NCPEDP) calling the government’s initiatives a “timely and much-needed intervention” for India’s over 70 million persons with disabilities.

Reacting to the Budget, Arman Ali, Executive Director of NCPEDP, said the introduction of the Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana and Divyangjan Sahara Yojana, supported by a dedicated ₹300 crore allocation, marks a significant step towards enhancing dignity, independence, and economic participation for persons with disabilities. He expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for prioritising education, skill development, and assistive technology as key enablers of inclusive growth.

Ali noted that NCPEDP has consistently advocated for a policy framework that integrates assistive technology with education and livelihoods, citing the organisation’s Assistive Technology Hub as a model for how innovation and user-centric design can expand choice and autonomy for Divyangjan.

The Budget’s emphasis on scaling up ALIMCO, strengthening PM Divyasha Kendras, and investing in AI-led research and development in assistive technology was described as being in alignment with long-standing efforts to mainstream accessibility solutions across sectors.

Welcoming the enhanced budgetary allocation and expanded scholarship support, Ali stressed that sustained investment in inclusive education and skills training is crucial to ensuring meaningful employment opportunities, self-reliance, and equal participation for persons with disabilities in India’s socio-economic life.