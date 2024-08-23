In light of the severe flooding affecting Tripura and neighboring states, Reliance Jio has rolled out a series of measures to bolster connectivity for impacted residents. The telecom giant is extending the validity of prepaid plans by four days for customers across Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and Meghalaya. Additionally, Jio is activating Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) in Tripura to ensure uninterrupted communication amidst widespread power outages and network disruptions.

This initiative will automatically apply a four-day validity extension to prepaid plans for users in the affected areas, whether their plans are recently expired or nearing expiration. This extension aims to keep Jio customers connected to their families and critical services during the challenging times caused by the floods.

Furthermore, Jio’s ICR activation allows users from other networks to seamlessly access Jio’s network in Tripura, enhancing connectivity for everyone. This support will remain in effect until 11:59 PM on August 27, 2024, or until further notice.