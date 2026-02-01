Union Budget 2026 lays stable, execution-focused roadmap for agriculture: FSII

The Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) on Saturday said the Union Budget 2026–27 provides a stable, enabling and execution-focused framework for India’s agricultural growth, reinforcing key initiatives announced in previous years while strengthening the institutional and digital ecosystem required for effective implementation.

In a media statement, FSII Chairman Ajai Rana described the Budget as “complementary” to earlier policy measures, noting that it brings together critical elements needed to boost productivity, diversification and farmer incomes across the agricultural value chain.

From the seed sector’s perspective, FSII said the Budget continues to reinforce schemes launched last year focusing on pulses, oilseeds, high-quality seeds and improved planting material—areas considered vital for enhancing farm productivity and reducing import dependence.

The industry body also welcomed measures aimed at strengthening cooperatives and improving agricultural input supply chains, stating that these steps are expected to positively impact the overall agricultural ecosystem and support more efficient delivery of inputs to farmers.

FSII further highlighted the potential of Bharat-VISTAAR as a significant enabler for agriculture, noting that the platform could help amplify the impact of science-based seed technologies by providing farmers with better, data-driven and timely advisory services.

However, the seed industry noted that certain expectations remained unaddressed in the Budget. These include the restoration of the 200 per cent weighted tax deduction on research and development, rationalisation of GST on seeds, and the introduction of a production-linked incentive (PLI)-type framework to encourage innovation and domestic seed development.

According to FSII, these measures remain critical for strengthening India’s long-term competitiveness in seed research and innovation. The industry body said it looks forward to continued engagement with policymakers on these aspects.

Overall, FSII said the Union Budget 2026–27 inspires confidence by prioritising policy continuity and execution, creating conditions for earlier and current initiatives to translate into tangible outcomes for farmers and the wider seed ecosystem.