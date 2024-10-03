To boost skill development in the northeastern region, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary launched 30 Entrepreneurship Development Centres (EDCs) during the Northeast Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Conclave 2024 held at IIM Shillong. The event, organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), gathered leaders, industry experts, and academicians to discuss strategies for regional cooperation under the initiative “Act First for Northeast.”

Minister Chaudhary emphasized the region’s growth potential, stating, “Our North-Eastern States have experienced a resurgence, reclaiming their prominence. The government’s policies have positioned the region as a key contributor to India’s economic goals.” He urged stakeholders to collaborate and align state initiatives with a unified vision for India 2047, ensuring the youth are equipped with the necessary skills for the future.

The conclave focused on practical solutions for skill development, highlighting the need for upgrading Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and leveraging local craftsmanship, including wood carving and bamboo craftsmanship, to meet market demands. Chaudhary praised the shared commitment among states to prioritize skilling as a common agenda, reflecting the Prime Minister’s vision of competitive cooperative federalism.

The newly launched EDCs will serve as a backbone for nurturing entrepreneurial skills, aiming to create 900 startups across the region. The initiative includes not only infrastructure development but also entrepreneurship awareness programs and mentorship training, fostering a sustainable ecosystem for young innovators. As part of the Skill India Mission, significant investments have been made to enhance the skilling landscape in the Northeast, with over 13.40 lakh candidates trained since 2015.

The event also witnessed the presence of various dignitaries, including ministers from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim, who collectively reinforced their commitment to building a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.