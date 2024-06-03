Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions surged to a new record in May, processing 14.04 billion transactions worth 20.45 trillion rupees. This marks a 6% increase in volume from April's 13.30 billion transactions and a 4% rise in value from April's 19.64 trillion rupees.

According to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), these figures represent a 49% increase in volume and a 39% increase in value compared to May 2023, making it the highest since UPI's launch in April 2016.

Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) also saw a marginal increase in May, with transaction volume rising by 1.45% to 558 million from April's 550 million. The value of IMPS transactions increased by 2.36% to 6.06 trillion rupees, up from 5.92 trillion rupees in April. Compared to May of the previous year, these numbers reflect a 12% rise in volume and a 15% rise in value.