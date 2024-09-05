Anant Ambani's Vantara has pledged vital support to Namibia amidst its severe drought crisis. The initiative aims to prevent the culling of animals, a drastic measure considered by the nation to manage the dwindling resources.

In a formal appeal to the High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia, Vantara has showcased its commitment to offer sustainable alternatives to animal culling. The drought, severely impacting Namibia, has led to discussions about culling as a means to alleviate the strain on scarce resources.

Vantara’s communication highlights its dedication to preserving wildlife and mitigating the drought’s impact. The letter reads, “We at Vantara stand in complete solidarity with the people of Namibia during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the plight of the wildlife and would like to offer our assistance to avoid the culling of animals.”

The letter also highlighted Vantara’s track record of providing refuge to animals at risk of culling, stating, “In the past, Vantara has offered shelter and refuge to animals on the verge of being culled, presenting a sustainable alternative. We are prepared to offer lifelong care or temporary housing for the animals, ensuring their survival.”

Earlier this year, Anant Ambani launched Vantara, a groundbreaking wildlife conservation project. The sanctuary, dedicated to safeguarding endangered species, houses over 200 elephants and 300 big cats, including tigers, lions, jaguars, and leopards. This initiative underscores Ambani’s unwavering commitment to animal protection and biodiversity.