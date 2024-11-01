In a significant step toward wildlife conservation, Vantara, a renowned wildlife rescue center founded by Anant Mukesh Ambani, is set to welcome three African forest elephants from Tunisia. The elephants—two females, Kani and Mina, and one male, Achtaum—are aged between 28 and 29 years and have spent nearly 23 years in a private zoo in Tunisia. This relocation comes as the Tunisian zoo, Friguia Park, faced financial constraints that hindered their ability to meet the complex needs of the elephants.

The decision to move the elephants was prompted by a recent assessment of their living conditions. While they have been a focal attraction at Friguia Park, the limited resources made it increasingly difficult for the zoo to provide adequate dietary, housing, and veterinary care. The management at Friguia Park recognized that returning the elephants to the wild was neither feasible nor desirable after years of captivity. Instead, they sought a nurturing facility capable of offering the specialized care and environment these animals require for a peaceful retirement.

All necessary regulatory and legal compliance for the transfer has been completed, including adherence to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The elephants will be transported to Vantara via a chartered cargo aircraft, marking a new chapter in their lives.

Vantara’s veterinary team has conducted a thorough health assessment, revealing several healthcare challenges. Achtaum, for instance, suffers from a split tusk and a molar tooth infection that requires careful medical intervention. Meanwhile, Kani has developed cracked nails, likely due to her prolonged exposure to hard flooring. These health issues highlight the urgent need for consistent medical attention, which the new facility aims to provide.

Currently housed in a poorly ventilated concrete structure with limited access to clean water, the elephants’ diet has primarily consisted of dry hay, lacking the nutritional variety essential for their well-being. In contrast, Vantara is committed to recreating a habitat that mirrors the elephants’ native environment in Central and West Africa. The new enclosures will feature abundant native flora, mud pools for skin health, and enriching activities designed to encourage natural foraging behaviors.

Vantara’s mission extends beyond simply providing a new home; it aims to foster the physical, psychological, and social well-being of Achtaum, Kani, and Mina.