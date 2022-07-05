National-award-winning Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao today revealed the traits that make him a ‘common man.’

Speaking during a session titled ‘Content, Craft and Box Office Success’ at the India Today Conclave - East, Rao

Rao, who married his long-time partner Patralekha Paul recently, said he lives a common man’s life as he “portrays real characters who are so close to reality.”

As such, Rao shares household duties with his spouse, the ‘Badhaai Do’ star releaved.The actor disclosed he is fond of washing utensils and sweeping with brooms.

He further disclosed his love of ‘puchkas’ sold in Kolkata’s iconic Kali Bari.

Rao also added that he likes doing things that are unconventional as “conventional is really boring.”

“You have to really stand outside the crowd. If everybody is doing the same thing, and you are also doing the same thing, then there is no point. Especially in any art form. You have to really stand out and do something different. Only then people will notice you.”

Rao, recalling his breakthrough in ‘Shahid’, said that he wants to make films “for life.”

Admitting that his journey to stardom was fraught with struggles, Rao said that he often had to ride his bicycle from Gurgaon to Delhi during his initial years working as a theatre actor.

Joining the FTII film school in Pune marked a turning point for Rao, he said.

Rao also shared some amusing instances during his first few years in Mumbai.

“Sometimes, I had to make do with a Parle G packet for lunch. Once I had only Rs 18 in my bank account”, he said.

Asked if he had continued down the same path as an actor if he had not become successful, Rao said: “I would have been doing the same thing. Maybe I would have consumed biscuits even cheaper than Parle-G.

Rao, the recipient of several accolades including a National Film Award, three Filmfare Awards and an Asia Pacific Screen Award.